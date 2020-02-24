James “Jim” Leslie Brady

Jim passed away on Jan. 31, 2020 in Longview, Washington.
Jim was born July 17, 1940 in Aberdeen, South Dakota to Leslie Thomas Brady and Ella Irene (Gimbell) Brady. He graduated from Scappoose High School in 1958. Jim worked at Malarkey roofing before going to a machinist apprentice program school. He then went to work for Monarch machinery and belonged to Machinist Local Union #63 before retiring in Deer Island for the last 20 years.
Jim leaves behind five children, sons Les (Ronda) and Clifford (Sarah); daughters Liz (Ray), Patricia and Trenda; 11 grandchildren; eight greatgrandchildren; sisters Alice, Gloria, Janice, Beverly, Annette and Kathleen.
There will be a potluck get together at 2 p.m. on Sat., March 28, 2020 at the Moose Lodge #591 in Warren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Moose Lodge #591 or the charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.