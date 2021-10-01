James “Jim” Paterson

James “Jim” Dobson Paterson passed away Aug. 31, 2021, at his home in Scappoose, Oregon.
Jim was born on Feb. 9, 1933, in St. Helens. He was the middle child of James and Vivian Paterson.
Jim excelled in sports, lettering in football, basketball, and baseball at St. Helens High School. He graduated in 1951, served in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Bragg, California. He married his high school sweetheart Deloris Arleen (Cook) Paterson and they lived most of their lives in Columbia County Oregon, St. Helens, and Scappoose.
Jim worked a variety of jobs in his life; Boise Cascade papermill, Jordan Motor Company, ran a service station and tire business, all in St. Helens. They also lived eight years in Milwaukie, Oregon, where Jim managed Gladstone Lincoln Mercury. Jim and Deloris returned to Columbia County where they lived and opened a restaurant in Scappoose in 1979, Ichabod’s Restaurant. Jim sold this business and retired in 2015.
Jim enjoyed all sports including fishing, traveling, car racing, camping, and spending time with his bride Deloris (Lori). He belonged to the Methodist Church, Jaycees, Elks, and loved to support youth sports.
He was preceded in death by his wife Deloris; parents, Jim and Vivian Paterson; brother Gene Paterson; and grandson Tyler Holmes.
He is survived by his children, James W. Paterson (Kathy) of Hillsboro, Dianne L. Holmes (Roy) of Gresham; sister Betty Hauss of St. Helens; four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
There are no services planned at this time. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com
