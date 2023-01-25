James Joseph Kemp, age 58, of St. Helens Oregon, residing at 2405 Columbia Blvd. #8, passed on Dec. 31, 2022, at approximately 4:30 p.m. PST.
Born in Des Moines, Iowa on June 15, 1964, James was recently in pursuit of recapturing his dream to become a high school chemistry teacher (contrasting from past college studies in computer programming languages such as: COBOL, FORTRAN, and Basic).
James built circuit boards at Lucidyne Tech., managed heavy equipment operations at Salmon Bay Steel, crane operations at Gunderson, installed cabinets throughout Columbia and Multnomah counties, and made deliveries into Canada. At his heart, he was a true “railroader” for Union Pacific.
In the mid-80’s, he served his country in the Army. His travels took him into Alaska, Georgia, and Hawaii.
He was an outdoorsman and photographer. James J. was an avid board game player of backgammon, Gomoku, and Monopoly. A Canasta master continually “freezing the pile.” Online gamer. Pittsburgh Steelers, and Oregon Trailblazers fan. He excelled at growing his continually blooming cactus: “Little One.”
Surviving him are his two daughters; four grandchildren; parents; three brothers; nieces; nephews; and his extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, and innumerable friends.
Rest in peace, brother.
