James Lee Dodge, Jr (aka Dodge, Jamie, The Jiminator) born March 7, 1963 at The Saint Helens Hospital passed January 6, 2021 at his home in Mesa, Arizona.
Dodge grew-up in Goble with a love for animals. He participated with 4H in Columbia County and brought home purple ribbons for his work with rabbits, sheep, cows and a giant pig named Cher. He picked berries at The Crawford’s and bucked a lot of hay; even bucking himself out of the hay truck. He and the Johnson boys had a club called the Tuff guys and they did crazy things. As a young teen in Central Oregon, he moved pipes on Walker’s Farm as well as at home.
Much of his early twenties were spent between the mainland and Maui: after a few seasons on Mt. Bachelor he headed to the islands where he lead donkey excursions in the Maui canyons, bartended and befriended many a loco local. Teenage Wasteland was a place in Bend. Jim Dodge did road construction with his father James, Sr., and John Hesner. Later, driving oil tankers with Hesner (that’s too scary, Johnny-cat). Jim did various forms of construction; specializing in flooring and tile work on his own. He raised his young family in Saint Helens and later, in Bend, Oregon where his children graduated. He drove for Gordon Trucking, making up a game called “Guess My Load,” to stay connected with family and friends. He was extremely in love with his wife and proud to have been married for thirty-years.
Jim Dodge left this earth early in the morning of January 6, 2021. He was a son, a brother, a husband and father, a grandfather and a friend.
He is survived by his Mother, Lorraine Dodge; his sister, Sandra Dodge; his son, Matthew/ grandson, Charlie; his wife, Correna and children: Lacey/ grandson Dustin James plus! One on the way; Jamie Lee/ grand-daughters Divina and Xöe; step-daughter Litney; as well as a list of some of the best people you could ever call a friend.
A brick has been placed at The Enchanted Forest in his memory. Live, Long and Prosper. The end.
Mass of Intention at St. Frederic’s in Saint Helens at 9:30 a.m. September 3 followed by farewell gathering at 2 p.m.m at the Goble Tavern. Join us.
