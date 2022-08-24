James Lloyd Overcast

Jim was born Sept. 27, 1931 in Helena, Montana to Duke and Opal Overcast. He had two brothers, Jack and Frank, and three sisters, Bonnie, Glenna, and Scherlie.
He grew up in Chinook, Montana and graduated in 1951 from Chinook High School. The following fall, he joined the Navy and served during the Korean War.
On July 2, 1955 he married Dona Erbacher. He would say of Dona, “There is no better wife or mother, you would have to go a long way to find someone better than her.” Together, Jim and Dona raised seven kids, Carla Grant, Debi Clark, Pam Brady, Danny Overcast, Robert Overcast, Kristi Bradley, and Kerri Overcast.
In 1966, Jim and Dona moved the family to Scappoose. They bought a share at Linnton Plywood where he worked to the 1980’s.
Jim loved woodworking and clocks making. He made coffee tables and grandfather clocks. He built a house where he and Dona lived until 2019.
Jim loved kids. He wrestled and tickled his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids for the sheer joy of hearing them giggle. He loved having young visitors, laughing and offering them ice cream.
Jim will be greatly missed. Love you dad.
Jim was laid to rest Aug. 6, 2022 in St. Wenceslaus cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.