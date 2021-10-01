James M. Comstock

James “Jim” M. Comstock of Fremont, California passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 24, 2021 at the age of 88.
Jim was born in Walla Walla, Washington in May of 1933 to Halle and Sarah Comstock. During Jim's childhood his family moved to their St. Helens farm off of Pittsburg Road. Jim graduated from St. Helens High School in 1951. During his youth Jim loved sports, building model airplanes, and enjoyed learning the art of auto-body repair with Delmer Johnson, his mentor, at Jordan Motor's.
After High School Jim served in the Air Force during the Korean war and was stationed in Japan. Jim became proficient in the Japanese language which later served him well during his career as an Electrical Engineer.
Jim graduated with his Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Oregon State University in the 1960s and moved his family to the bay area AKA "The Silicon Valley." Jim was extremely passionate about his career and excited for where the emerging electronics industry was headed. Jim played key roles in the development of the first prototypes of the hand-held calculator, personal computers, and electronic ignition systems for large auto companies. Jim's drive to create kept him in the technology industry until the age of 82 traveling back and forth to Japan where his Japanese language skills proved to be very beneficial.
Although Jim's passion for his work kept him busy, Jim did spend some of his spare time utilizing the skills he learned at Jordan Motors rebuilding sports cars and he even rebuilt a 1972 pinto with Jim's own uniquely designed electronic door entries for his son, James, back in 1979. Jim also enjoyed many Sunriver vacations riding bikes with his family, and he loved exploring the beautiful bay area where he lived.
Jim is survived by his wife of 40 years, Chieko Comstock of Fremont, California; son James Comstock (wife Meral) of New Hampshire; daughter Shari Beickel (husband Kory) of Arizona; stepson Paul Daniels (wife Jeannie) of Arizona; and 12 grandchildren.
Jim's strongest advice to all was the importance of education. "Education and growing your knowledge is the key to being successful." Jim also stressed the importance of goal setting and never giving up. "Determine the barriers, analyze the barriers, and develop solutions to remove those barriers to reach your goal."
Jim's ashes have been spread in the San Francisco Bay.
