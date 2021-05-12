James Moris Felix Sr.

James Felix Sr. passed away May 9, 2021 at the age of 86. James was born Nov. 8, 1934 to Moris and Lottie (Merril) Felix in Little Falls, Minnesota.
James married Jean Waldron in 1954, together they lived in Portland, Oregon for many years before moving out to Columbia County. They were married for 65 years until her passing in 2019. While in Portland James worked for Container Corp for 42 years before he retired.
He and Jean enjoyed traveling together and James stayed very active in life weightlifting and golfing into his 80s. He was also an avid hunter and liked to go bowling.
James is survived by his three children, Lynette, James Jr. and Lona; eight grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Jean; and their daughter Laura.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration will be held at a later date. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.