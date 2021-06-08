On Dec. 2, 2020 James Ronald Hansen of Apache Junction, Arizona passed peacefully in his sleep at age 80. He was born in Longview, Washington, and grew up in Rainier, Oregon.
In 1956, he married Glenyce Evonne Phelps from Columbia City. Together they raised two children. The family lived in St. Helens, Oregon. Jim worked on tugboats on the Columbia River.
In 1969, the family moved to Kenai, Alaska. There he worked many years on a Rig Tender Boat that tended several of the oil platforms in Cook Inlet. Eventually, he became captain of the boat.
Jim and his wife enjoyed a beautiful home in Sterling, Alaska. Later, they retired in Apache Junction, Arizona. They lived there for over 20 years.
Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, metal detecting, camping, and spending time with his family and grandchildren. In Arizona, he and Glenyce liked to four-wheel drive in their jeep and explore different historical places.
Jim is preceded in death by his wife Glenyce; his parents, Jenova Marshall and Howard (Pete) Hansen; sister Jean Francis; sister Karen Phelan; and brother Robert Hansen.
Jim is survived by his two children, Tammy Latta and Ron Hansen; daughter-in-law Charman Hansen; eight grandchildren, Meghan, Erin, Morgan, Ashley, Jordan, Caity, Justin and, Kiley; eleven great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Larry Hansen and Lonnie Hansen.
A graveside memorial will be held at 1 p.m. on June 19, 2021 at Green Mountain Cemetery in Rainier, Oregon. Friends and family are welcome. Both our parent’s ashes will be laid to rest. You may want to bring a lawn chair. A reception will follow at Hudson Park Pavilion.
