Our uncle called her Peanut. I called her Mame.
Her children called her Mom, and her grandchildren called her Nana.
Jamie Hammond Vacknitz Willey was found deceased of natural causes on Good Friday, April 2, 2021.
She is survived by her three daughters, Toshca Horan, Tomeeka Rus and Tolisha Horan; mother Janet Leigh; sister Donna O’Keefe; brother Dennis Hammond; and grandchildren.
She was predeceased by brother Mitchell Lee Hammond.
If Jamie were writing this, it would end with the words: Take care, love forever and a day, love you more, miss you much!
