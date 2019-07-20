Janet Lee Parashos, 70 of St. Helens, Oregon gained her angel wings on July 2, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Parashos was born March 7, 1949 in Eugene, Oregon to Gilbert and Aldine Pickering
She attended St. Helens High School and continued her education at the University of Oregon. She was a homemaker and worked for a short period of time as a duty aid at the now old John Gumm Elementary School.
A talented seamstress who made one of a kind prom dresses for her daughters, she also had a passion for gardening, baking, animals, the ocean and spending time with her children, grandchildren and family. She was known for her love of lunch dates, getting pedicures, her compassionate, selfless spirit, and her commitment to her husband Bill. She was also very grateful for her loving dialysis family.
Janet is survived by her husband of 48 years William Parashos of St. Helens; step-mother Frances Pickering of Tigard; daughters Shelly (Ken) Short of Clatskanie and Tracy Hogue of Scappoose; brother Bruce (Becky) Pickering of Columbia City, sisters Nancy (Neal) Tolleshaug of Rainer and Alice (Joe) Eaton of Scappoose; grandchildren Clair Short, Grace Short, Samuel Short, Megan Hogue and Aldine Hogue; several nieces and nephews; special friends Joanne, Patrice, Moni and Joy; and fur babies Bob and Patches.
She was preceded in death by her father Gilbert Pickering; mother Aldine Pickering; and sister Carol Pickering.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to: The Oregon Humane Society or Donate Life Northwest. Arrangements made by Columbia Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.