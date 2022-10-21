Janice Agnes Kramer

Janice “Jan” Kramer, 82 passed away peacefully with family by her side at her home in Scappoose, Oregon on the evening of Oct. 2, 2022. She was born in Kimball, Minnesota to John and Rose Ampe. Jan was the second of eight siblings.
Janice graduated from Kimball, MN. High School in 1957. After high school, she met and fell in love with Norm Kramer. The couple were married Oct. 25, 1958, in Kimball, MN. After Norm completed a management training program with Cargill Corporation, they relocated to Scappoose, Oregon in 1960.
The couple raised three children, Kevin, Ken, and Julie. In November 1973, Norm Kramer was killed in an automobile accident leaving Jan widowed. In September 1975, Jan married Richard Holmason and the couple jointly raised their five children, Kevin, Marty, Ken, Tim, and Julie until their divorce in 1982. Tim and Paula Holmason and their children remained close with Jan and have always and will continue to be considered “family.”
Jan retired from PGE in 2010 which allowed her even more time to enjoy her favorite pastime of watching her grandchildren’s sporting events. Jan always enjoyed watching her kids and grandkids sporting events and rarely missed a game. Other hobbies included snow and water-skiing, fishing and travel.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, John and Rose Ampe; husband Norm Kramer; sister Shirley Olson; and grandchildren, John Holmason and Elliana Kramer.
She is survived by children, Kevin, Ken and wife Stephanie, Julie and husband Scott Holman, and Tim Holmason and wife Paula; grandchildren, Austin, Kyle, Hailee, Breanna, Berkeley, Hunter, Tanner, Jayden, Drake, Jackson, and Jorja; and siblings, Marlene, John, Michael, James, Cynthia, and Robert.
A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Sat., Nov. 5, 2022 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Scappoose. A Celebration of Life Reception will follow the service at the St. Wenceslaus Parrish Hall. Cards and Flowers can be sent to 51459 Mt. View Road, Scappoose, OR 97056.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.