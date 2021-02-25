Janis Darlene Fletcher, 78, of Rainier Oregon, passed away on February 1st in Arizona.
Janis was born Dec. 23, 1942 in Portland Oregon, to Lavinia & Edwin Wendt. She Grew up in St. Helens and attended St. Helens schools.
Janis married Ronald Fletcher, on Nov. 10, 1963 in St. Helens Oregon. They lived for a time in Clatskanie and then moved to the family farm in Goble, where she was a housewife and mother, raising four children, doing farm chores, and growing a large garden annually.
Janis was also active for many years in the Beaver Homes Grange and was a life member. She enjoyed playing Pinochle, and Square Dancing. Janis was also immensely proud of her service being a volunteer firefighter and EMT for the Rainier Rural Fire District from the 1980’s to 2007 when she retired. Ron & Janis did park hosting for the Oregon state parks, at Farewell Bend state park, for a few years before they sold the farm and became full time snowbirds in 2008.
Janis called Salome, Arizona her new home from then on and loved the warmer and sunnier climate it offered, enjoying quad riding in the desert, and finding desert creatures. Janis was especially proud of her grandchildren and loved to show the photo album she kept of all of them. Towards the end you had to help her name them all in the photos, but she still knew she loved them. She was especially fond of the paintings her mother did also. When they were up here for the summer, she was known to mark off days on the calendar ahead of time to try to trick dad into going back to Arizona earlier.
Janis was survived by her husband of 57 years, Ron Fletcher; children, daughter Robin, son-in-law Russell Goosey, son Rodrick, daughter-in-law Vickie Fletcher, son Richard, daughter-in-law Tammy Fletcher, daughter Raquel Ade; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; her sister Kaylene Covel; and brother-in-law Robert Covel.
Janis got her angel wings on Feb. 1, 2021. Love you Mom.
A celebration of life will be held this summer.
