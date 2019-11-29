Jason Workman, a resident of Scappoose, Oregon, passed away on Nov. 11, 2019 at the age of 50. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2019 at 59651 Emerald Loop, St. Helens with a potluck to follow.

