Jay Willard Whipple, age 86, of Warren, Oregon, passed away on Sept. 15, 2022. Jay was born on July 18, 1936, in Stillwater, Oklahoma, to John and Florence Whipple. When Jay was three years old, his parents bought a dairy farm in Rainier, Oregon. After two years, they sold the dairy and moved numerous times for employment, including Portland, Seattle, Phoenix, and St. Helens.
When Jay was 13, they settled again in Rainier, and he graduated from Rainier High School in 1954. Jay attended college at the University of Oregon for one year, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Eastern States Mission, then continued his education at Brigham Young University, graduating in 1960. He attended Law School at the University of Oregon where he met Gloria Johnson. They married in 1962 in the Los Angeles California temple.
After graduating from law school, Jay moved his family to St. Helens and began practicing law with Dave Williamson in St. Helens and his own firm in Rainier. Jay and Gloria had three children: Lance, Lisa, and Tracy, and divorced in 1973. Jay married Judith Jensen Johnstun that year and had three more children: Jason, Clinton, and Jennifer. He worked as an attorney in Portland, St. Helens, and Scappoose for several years, and later in life as a traveling salesman.
Jay was an avid baseball player in his youth and even walked on and pitched for one year at the University of Oregon. He was actively involved in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints throughout his life and particularly enjoyed teaching Sunday School for many years. He was also very involved in Boy Scouting.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents, John and Florence Whipple; and his older brother John Whipple Jr.
He is survived by his younger brother, Sterling Whipple, of Hendersonville, Tennessee.
He is also survived by six children; two stepchildren and spouses including Brandon Johnstun, Lance and Cristina Whipple, Lisa and Calvin Bishop, Damon Johnstun and Paul Ouderkirk, Tracy and Brian Wright, Jason and Karen Whipple, Clinton and Rachel Whipple, and Jennifer Whipple.
His 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren include Zachary Whipple; Cristian Santos and Sabrina Bamberger and their children Jaden and Mila; Gregory Whipple; Michael Bishop; Heather and Jacob Zurcher and their children Claire, Lily, and Will; Heidi and Warren Sutherland and their children Ella, Alice, and Jack; Emily and Charlie Oliverson and their son Theodore; Rebecca and Spencer Holman and their children Benjamin and Lucy; Samuel and Annalee Bishop; Jesse and Isabelle Wright and their children Aria, Lucy, and Eva; Travis and Mikie Wright; Zane and Kindra Wright and their daughter Quinn; Brina Whipple; Saer Whipple, Alice Whipple; Claire Whipple; and Isaac Whipple.
Services to be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 26, 2022 at the St. Helens Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with interment to follow at Columbia Memorial Gardens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.