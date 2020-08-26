Jayson Allen Green was born in Portland, Oregon on Aug. 27, 1983 to Bradley A. Green and Carol L. Green. He passed away in Longview, Washington on July 2, 2020.
Jayson went to school in St. Helens, Oregon and graduated in 2002. He was a tattoo artist and musician. He worked at several shops and had his own shop in Rochester, Washington. He had played with the band Set in Stone. He enjoyed music (guitar), drawing and gardening.
He was a loving, caring, and outgoing young man. He was goofy and loved to make people laugh. Jayson was a people person and he would help anyone. He is loved by all that met him.
He was preceded in death by his father Bradley Green.
He is survived by his mother Carol Green; brother Tyler Green; beloved dog Fender; numerous uncles, aunts and cousins; and many friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2020 at 35010 Hankey Rd., St. Helens, Oregon. This will be held outside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.