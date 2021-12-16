Jean Runyan

Jean “Jeanne” Runyan was born April 19, 1949 in San Bernardino, California to Marshall and Thelma Kent. She died Dec. 7, 2021 in Rainier, Oregon from cancer.
She married Edward Mendenhall in 1967 in Bloomington, California. They had two daughters. Jeanne drove school busses in Rialto, California where they lived.
In 1981, they moved to Clatskanie, Oregon. Jeanne worked for several years at the Plympton Creek Inn in Westport, Oregon. She was most known as co-owner of the Alston Corner Feed Store in Rainier, Oregon with her sister, Joan Holm. She enjoyed reading, leading a 4-H group, rockhounding, gardening, and square dancing.
Her husband Edward passed in 2000. She married Bart Runyan in February 2005. She died peacefully in their home in the woods.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall and Thelma Kent; husband Edward Mendenhall; brother Edward Kent; and her sisters, Diana Foster and Joan Holm.
She is survived by her husband Bart Runyan; brother Dana Kent; daughters, Carrie Long and Heather Gulickson; 10 grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
Services will be held at Yankton Cemetery in Oregon at a later date according to her wishes.
