That smile. JeanAnn Marie Mullins was known for her smile and the sunny disposition behind it. We lost a light last week. JeanAnn was 50 years of unwavering friendship, fierce motherhood and to all who knew her, family.
If you want to see her, look at her daughters Paige and Merrick. She’s there in so many ways. Talk to her sister Julie and find out what it was really like to grow up with someone so infuriatingly positive. Ask her parents Jeanette and Jimmy about her, as they were always close. Her oldest friends know too much, so talk to Candy, Mary and Tami about raising kids together and Michelle about the epic road trips.
JeanAnn maintained friendships for 43 years while raising her girls, being the fun aunt, working, and the first call in a time of need. She didn’t hesitate to help. She was incredibly organized and would put your life in order if called upon. She’d been married a couple of times, realized that all she really needed were her kids and a life she could live on her terms. And the animals; JeanAnn lovvvved animals. A self-described cat lady, she especially adored her dog Max.
JeanAnn had an enviable way with numbers and worked in banking for many years. The last nine years she was the accountant for Means Nursery. To no one’s surprise her clients and vendors became friends.
JeanAnn is survived by her parents, Jim and Jeanette; daughters, Paige and Merrick; sister Julie; nephews and niece, Garren, Logan and Violet; and aunts, Gayle and Debbie and their families. However, she belonged to all of us.
Words cannot do justice to this incredible person. She leaves a large space in our hearts. It can never be filled. Honor Nan by smiling at a stranger, performing random acts of kindness, calling your family or that old friend, and hopping in your car rolling the windows down and turning up the dial.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2021 at the Columbia County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 58892 Saulser Rd., St. Helens, Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.