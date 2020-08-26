Jeff Humbird, 62, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Jeff was born on May 30, 1958 in Vancouver, Washington to Bob and Corrine Humbird. He lived in North Portland until 1971 when his family moved to St. Helens. After high school, Jeff moved to Tigard where he met his future wife, Tracey. They were married on Sept. 2, 1977. After their two children were born, their family moved to New Mexico, then back to Scappoose and finally St. Helens.
Jeff had a great work ethic, working in the oil fields of Alaska and Texas. He also worked for many years as a millwright at Taylor Made products and finally being an owner of his own dump truck, before retiring in 2009.
Jeff enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, and building things. He loved all animals and made sure his dogs, horses, cows, ducks, and chickens all had a good life.
Jeff loved spending time with his family and looked forward to the weekly family night dinners. But he never was more content than when he was with his grandchildren.
Jeff loved the Lord and was a member of the Columbia River Baptist Church. He also enjoyed traveling with Tracey, taking several trips to Hawaii and Mexico.
Jeff is survived by his wife Tracey; sister Betsy (Mat) Penziol; daughter Amy (Devon) Streed; son Jake (Kirsten) Humbird; grandchildren, Zachary, Colby, Parker and Bailey; and his faithful dogs, Cane, Nadia and Annie.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeff’s name to the Columbia Humane Society is greatly appreciated.
