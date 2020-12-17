Today we honor a loving, devoted husband; protective, caring father; son, brother, mentor, leader and friend: Jeff Carroll. He was born on Feb. 17, 1958 in Porterville, California to Dorwin Carroll and Maryanne Gervais. As a child, Jeff possessed a free spirit and a love for adventure that he carried with him throughout his life.
Graduating at the top of his class from Righetti High School in 1976 as Class Valedictorian and MVP Allstar California State Champion, Jeff went on to serve his country in the US Navy. From there he graduated from Fresno State with a bachelor’s in business.
He married Pamela Hodson and became a proud father of two beautiful girls. After Pamela's passing, Jeff went on to marry Shelley Fitzgerald. They had a son in addition to Shelley's two daughters. Together they raised five children in Saint Helens, Oregon where Jeff notably worked at Sunshine Pizza.
In 2004, Jeff became a joyful grandfather. With their family growing, Jeff and Shelley relocated to Ocean Park, Washington where they built their retirement home. He loved sports, especially the NY Giants, traveling, the sea, playing video games, drinking coffee out of the biggest mug, politics, celebrating and spending time with his family. He gave the best hugs, was hardworking and had the most infectious laugh. Jeff always retained his sense of humor no matter what life handed him.
On December 11th, Jeff passed away from complications of COVID-19. He is survived by his wife Shelley Carroll; father Dorwin Carroll; brother Kris Carroll; sisters, Renee Greenwood and Michelle Stallkamp; his five children, Rena Van Meter, Heather Chance, Helen Pierce, Darren Carroll and Julie Gillis; grandchildren, Lexx and Jasper Chance, Mathew and Christine Meyers, Tyler, Caleb and Jaxon Pierce, Bradley, Taylor, Keegan, Zachary and Chelsea Carroll, Ellise Kravetz and Elijah Sanders; and many cherished friends and colleagues.
In lieu of flowers, condolences may be made at: https://gf.me/u/zcj4xi or sent to PO BOX 704 Ocean Park, WA 98640.
