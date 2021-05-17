Jennifer E. Paull

Jenny Paull died at home May 4, 2021 after a brave struggle with cancer. Friends visited Jenny during her final days, offering prayers and music.
Jenny graduated from Tigard Senior High School. After attending PSU Jenny earned a BA degree in Criminal Justice at the University of Chicago. She was a probation officer for the Cook County Jail in Chicago. Jenny was a police officer on the Portland Police Bureau and worked for the Oregon Department of Justice, where she was an investigator for charitable gaming and medical fraud. Jenny served with distinction as a school bus driver for the Mid-Columbia Bus Company.
Jenny thrived at SCUBA diving and kayaking. She hiked the length of Oregon on the Pacific Crest Trail and went solo kayaking and camping in British Columbia's Busby Islands. Jenny shared joy and love with a community of friends and animals at her farm in Columbia County.
Family members include her brother Dave Paull and his wife Christine; plus nephew Justin Paull and his wife Laura of Portland; as well as her cousins, Beverly and Donald Vidler of New York.
Jenny was preceded in death by her parents, David and Beverly Paull.
A private ceremony is TBA.
