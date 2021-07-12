Jennifer “Jenn” Lynn Pillar passed away from natural causes July 3, 2021 while in the care of her medical team in Bend, Oregon.
Jenn was born Aug. 16, 1971 in Portland to Don and Pat Pillar and joined brother Scott at their home in Warren. Jenn graduated St. Helens Senior High School in 1989 and later received an Associate Degree from Western Business College. After a number of jobs in restaurant and retail management, Jenn moved to Bend, Oregon in 1999 and turned her passion for children into a career as a child welfare case manager for the State of Oregon. While sometimes stressful, she enjoyed making a difference in the lives of the children and families she worked with.
Jenn was diagnosed with MS in 2001 but was able to maintain a relatively normal life for many years. Her disease began its rapid accent in 2010, which forced Jennifer to retire early from the state and move to into a skilled nursing facility. She lived at East Cascade Retirement home in Madras, Oregon (which she referred to as “The Compound”) for the last nine years. While there she made many friends, gathered with family on occasion and called bingo, a weekly highlight.
Jenn’s life was filled with undeserved challenges, yet she faced all of them with dignity, class and determination. She is deeply missed.
A memorial will be held at 11 a.m. on Sat., July 17, 2021 at the Redmond Memorial Chapel in Redmond, Oregon, with a reception immediately following.
