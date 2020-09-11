Jennifer L. Mann, 58, of St. Helens, Oregon passed away in Portland, Oregon on Sun., Aug. 30, 2020 of COPD and cancer. She passed peacefully and was attended by family. Jennifer was born in Santa Monica, California and grew up mostly there and in Eugene, Oregon. She was a graduate of Homestead High School in Cupertino, California.
Jennifer enjoyed meeting new people, shopping, going to parks and hanging out with friends and family. She regularly showed kindness and generosity to others.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her parents, George L. Mann and Ann Kellington Doran.
She is survived by sisters, Laura L. Mann of Camas, Washington and Deborah L. Jameson of Petaluma, California; and daughter Sarah Elbert of Coos Bay, Oregon who was raised by her father, Randy Elbert, and paternal grandparents.
Services will be private and her remains will be interred near her parents interred remains at Cypress Hill Cemetery in Petaluma, California. Donations in memoriam are recommended to be made to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, https://www.bbrfoundation.org.
Everyone needs a network of friends and family. In Jennifer’s memory please help your family members with mental health challenges stay connected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.