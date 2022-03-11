Jerry Charles Henderson of Warren, Oregon passed away Feb. 8, 2022. He was born June 17, 1942 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to E. C. and Virginia Henderson in and resided most of his adult life in Columbia and Washington County.
He leaves his wife Vernell of 56+ years; daughter Shellie (Richelle) and her family; Brandon, Madison and Keely, Shawn, Tristin, Ayden and Jonah; his son Darren and wife Rebecca and sons, Tanner and Luke and his wife Brittney; daughter Melissa Lungberg and her husband Kelly and their children Adam, Amber and Travis. He’s also survived by aunts and uncles, Loretta and Bob Piatt, Glenn (Jack) and Betty VanDolah, Patricia and Tom Dickson; numerous brother and sister in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews, many friends and all the extra “Jerry’s Kids,” you know who you are.
He served in the U. S. Coast Guard in the early 60’s. Retired after 36 years from Boise Cascade Paper as a Digester Cook in 2001 and from Columbia Hills Retirement Center in 2011. He was continuously learning and working on something new. He wore many hats in Columbia County; Volunteer Fireman, active in his Union the A.W.P.P.W., a member of the Moose Lodge, hobby Blacksmith, gardener, mowed lawns, and fed “his” birds and bees. Another famous pastime was drinking coffee at his favorite coffeeshop (he closed a few down in his lifetime); swapping tales and telling “short” stories, listening to his favorite “Country Music;” was an avid Internet explorer, and enjoyed a nap.
As well as his children, grandsons and great grandchildren he felt his greatest accomplishments in his life were: being a “good citizen;” being a “Roosevelt Democrat;” learning how to read, then writing and publishing a book on “Repoussé, The Art of Blacksmithing” and being a “historian.”
Feeling strongly about Homeless and Disabled Veterans and the dedication of the V.A. and O.H. S. U. doctors and nurses during his six bouts of cancer, in lieu of flowers please donate to: The St. Helens Elks Veterans Bunker, 125 S. 13th Street, St. Helens, Or. and/or OHSU Foundation for Cancer research, 1121 SW Salmon St. 100, Portland, Or.
Due to current COVID restrictions, he will be interred at Willamette National Cemetery June 17th at 1:30 p.m. and a Celebration of his life will be held June18th, time and place to be determined.
