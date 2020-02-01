Jerry D. Petersen, age 73, of Alto, Michigan and Columbia City, Oregon, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 with family by his side into the loving arms of Jesus his Savior, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
He was born May 31, 1946 in Marlette, Michigan, son of Donald and Donna (Boag) Petersen. Jerry grew up working on the family farm. After graduating from Marlette High School in 1964, he began working at General Motors and retired with 34 years of service in 1999.
Jerry married Rebecca “Sue” Elrod June 10, 1967 in Flint, Michigan and they were married for 52 years. He and Sue spent their time with family between Alto, Michigan and Columbia City, Oregon after retirement. He adored serving his family, working with his hands, attending his grandsons’ ball games and going to his granddaughters’ recitals and performances.
Jerry is survived by his wife Rebecca “Sue” Petersen; children Duane (Connie) Petersen, Kimberly Petersen and Traci (Jim) Wolfe; grandchildren Hannah Petersen, Kailee Petersen, Owen Wolfe, Claire Petersen and Neil Wolfe; four sisters; three step-brothers; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, January 22, in Imlay City, Michigan.
