Jerry Orran Riley, 84, passed away on March 9, 2021 at his home in St. Helens, Oregon. Jerry was born on Jan. 28, 1937 in McNulty, Oregon to his parents John and Ruth (Marcy) Riley.
Jerry attended and graduated from St. Helens High School. He lived in St. Helens his whole life, and he dedicated several years to the Oregon National Guard. Outside of the military, Jerry worked at the Boise Cascade paper mill for 45 years before retiring.
Jerry enjoyed filling his time by going hunting with family and friends and going on trips to the Oregon Coast.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 64 years, Juanita (Skipworth); sons, Kenneth (Lynn) and Karl (Debra); sister Rachael Runyan; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Jerry is predeceased by his father John Allen Riley Sr.; mother Ruth Adele Marcy; sisters, Virginia Mae Renwick, Elsie Bernice Sorem and Violet Louise Young; and brothers, John (Jack) Allen Riley Jr. and James (Jimmie) David Riley Sr.
Jerry will be buried at Bethany Memorial Cemetery in Warren, Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.