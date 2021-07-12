On June 26, 2021, James N. Lewis of St. Helens, Oregon, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family. He was born July 23, 1933 in Pasadena, California. Jim’s family moved to St. Helens when he was a toddler. After graduation from St. Helens High School, he spent two years in the US Navy as a submariner in the Korean War. Once discharged, he returned to St. Helens, built his dream home in Yankton, and raised a family of four children. Jim was also active in his church, contributed to the community, and worked for over 40 years in the paper industry.
He is survived by his wife Nancy Lewis and children: Jeffrey Lewis, Laura Roth, Luana Marsh, and Peter Lewis. He was blessed with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Lt. Commander Jeffrey Lewis, USN (submarine service).
Jim loved the outdoors and exploring the beautiful Pacific Northwest. He enjoyed Pacific NW wines as well as watching the local industry grow to its current world-wide prominence. He enjoyed sharing these experiences with family and friends. His family holds his memory in their hearts and will find comfort in God’s grace.
