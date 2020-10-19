Joan “Mama Jo” (Sparks) Mullins

Joan Mullins age 83, of Yankton, Oregon, passed away Oct. 1, 2020 at Legacy Emanuel Portland hospital.
She was born Nov. 27, 1936 to Alburn Sparks (father) and Mary sparks (mother) in Cabool, Missouri. Joan graduated from St. Helens High School in 1956.
She was a very driven and hard-working woman. She owned two restaurants, Carole’s Place and The Yankton Store, and also owned a beautiful farm where she raised her family. She had a passion for cooking and was well known for her famous burgers and pies. In her earlier years Joan was on a bowling league. She was a devoted member of the Yankton Community Fellowship, where she attended services, bible studies and was always a part of the prayer chain. She had a love for watching nature especially her birds. She touched many people’s lives always in a positive way.
She is predeceased by Mary and Alburn Sparks (mother and father); and Benjamin Pritchett (son).
She is survived by Gerald Pritchett (son); Julius Pritchett (son); Melvina Wilson (daughter); and by her numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren who all loved her very much. She will be missed dearly by so many.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Oct. 26, 2020 at the Columbia County Fairgrounds pavilion. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
