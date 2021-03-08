JoAnn Burge, 75, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Feb. 21, 2021 in Redmond, Oregon from vascular dementia. She was born Oct. 9, 1945 in Wayne, Michigan to Marge Knape and Frank Baynock. JoAnn married William Burge May 29, 1964 and raised four children and two of their grandchildren in Scappoose, Oregon. JoAnn retired from Subaru in 2006.
JoAnn enjoyed walking, swimming, sewing, crafting, and traveling. She and Bill traveled all over the United States and world, including England and Israel. JoAnn was known for her love, compassion and kindness. She never lost her ability to care for others, especially her husband. If someone needed help, they would always be there.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Marge Knape, Frank Baynock, and Jim Knape; and her sister Patsy Rindahl.
She is survived by her husband Bill; children, Jim Burge (Jenny), Scott Burge, Patty Bailey (Rick) and Michelle Burge; eight grandchildren; a great grandchild; brother John Baynock; sisters, Linda Graham, Mary Misiak, Nora Oppenheimer, Sam Graves and Teresa Manyon.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Feb. 26, 2021 at St. Thomas Catholic Church and she was laid to rest at Redmond Memorial Cemetery in Redmond, Oregon.
