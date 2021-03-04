JoAnn P. Burge, formerly of Scappoose, passed away Feb. 21, 2021 at her home in Redmond, Oregon. A Funeral Mass is planned to be held at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Redmond, Oregon, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at 11 a.m.
