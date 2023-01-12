Joe Eaton passed away on Dec. 23, 2022, in St. Helens, Oregon. He was 90 years old. Joe was born on Sept. 17, 1932 to Marvin and Grace Eaton and spent his entire life in the St. Helens area where he attended school growing up. He was drafted by the Army at the age of 17 where he trained to be a power line electrician. He was deployed to Greece and Germany where he set up smoke flares on the runways, so the planes knew where to land. He was honorably discharged and came back to St. Helens where he went to work in the woods logging for a short time. After logging, he went to work for Boise Cascade where his future brother-in-law, John Tatro, introduced him to his wife to be Mary Lou Fritz. They were married on Dec. 14, 1956, and were together until her passing in 1991.
Joe loved the outdoors, hunting, camping, riding his four wheelers, and if something needed fixed, he was always there to help. Whenever he could, he would spend his time in Seneca over in eastern Oregon, where he had a second home and many friends and always referred to it as God’s country.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years Mary Lou.
He is survived by his companion of 15 plus years, Cher Hammond; five children, Cindy (Rick) Crandall, Jan (Todd) Loyd, Donna (Steve) Rethati, Joe (Alice) Eaton, and Rayette Eaton. He had 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service was held Dec. 31,2022 at the Yankton cemetery.
