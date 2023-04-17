John Clark Burnett

John passed away after a short battle with cancer on April 12, 2023. He was 77 years old. John was born in San Mateo, California, to Lewie and Ruby Burnett, and grew up in Escalon, California. He graduated from San Jose State University and served in the Army as a counterintelligence officer in Berlin. He was a longtime resident of Modesto, California, where he worked as a vocational counselor for the State of California for many years before retiring and moving to St. Helens, Oregon.
John was an avid sports fan, a weather enthusiast and loved to sing in his church choir. He was devoted to his family and loved to chat with friends and neighbors.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Judy; his three children, Tracie, Kari and Aaron; five grandchildren; and his two brothers, Fred and Jim.
A viewing will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Fri., April 28, 2023 at the Columbia Memorial Funeral Home in St. Helens. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Sat., April 29, 2023 at Grace Baptist Church in Warren. Private burial to be held at Willamette National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Meals on Wheels. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
