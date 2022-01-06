Jack, son of Jonathan Stephenson and Leona Wiseman Stephenson, was born in Platteville, Wisconsin. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in June 1951 and went to work as a chemist for the Ethyl Corporation in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
In 1953 he entered graduate school at Oregon State College. In 1954 Jack was drafted into the U.S. Army and discharged in 1956 after service in Germany. He returned to Oregon and married Charlene M. Gunnell of Coos Bay, Oregon. After completing his PhD in chemistry at Oregon State College, he joined CIA for the rest of his career except for one year with the Sandia Corporation in Albuquerque, NM. In 1974 Jack was the Deputy Mission Director for the CIA’s partial recovery of a sunken Soviet submarine in the Pacific Ocean. In 1976 he was the Mission Director for the second recovery operation which was eventually cancelled for political reasons. Jack received the Career Intelligence Medal and the Distinguished Intelligence Medal for his work with CIA. Upon retiring as a member of the Senior Intelligence Service, he and Charlene moved to St. Helens, Oregon, where Jack was involved with the Rotary Club, the St. Helens Booster Club, and the St. Helens School Board. They moved to Beaverton, Oregon in 1998, and then in 2018, they moved to Portland to be near their daughter and her husband. There was no funeral service at Jack’s request.
Jack is survived by Charlene, his wife of 65 years; son Paul (Diane); daughter Beth (Dar) Krambule; and grandchildren Kim and Mark Stephenson.
Memorial donations may be made to: St. Helens Sports Booster Club, PO Box 321, St. Helens, OR 97501; or University of Wisconsin-Platteville Foundation (designate for the Leona Wiseman Stephenson Scholarship Fund), 1 University Plaza, Platteville WI 53818.
