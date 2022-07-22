John P. Vardanega passed away on July 6, 2022, at the age of 61 after a 2-year battle with cancer. He left us too soon. The son of John and Gene Vardanega, John grew up with his three sisters on their farm in Warren, Oregon. He told stories of driving the tractor in the hay fields as soon as he could reach the pedals. Industrious from the start, John helped his Dad build their family home and farmstead on Hazen Road.
After graduating from Scappoose High School in 1978, John started working for the local lumber mills. He began his engineering career by taking classes at Portland Community College where he also met his future wife, Joan. He graduated from OSU with a B.S. in Civil Engineering, and a professor commented that John was the type of person who could design the longest bridge span or the tallest building.
John and Joan married in 1988 and moved to Snohomish, Washington. While working for engineering consulting firms, John designed and built their house on ten acres. Missing the farming life and their extended family, they moved back to Warren in 2000. Soon they were building another house, while John was juggling both farming and engineering. He enjoyed making hay and feeding cows, and no matter how busy, he was always ready with a friendly wave or a thoughtful word.
John loved his family deeply, and he cared for the community around him. John volunteered for the Scappoose School District in the classroom and on the budget committee. He coordinated 4-H Tractor Safety and participated as a bidder at 4-H Market Auctions. He was also active in the local Farm Bureau as Vice President, and spent many hours quietly teaching others the art of farming and building. John had a curious nature and a twinkle in his eye. His soft-spoken helpful manner and carefully formed opinions will remain appreciated by many.
John Vardanega is survived by his wife Joan; children, Jacob (Samantha) and Jenny (Taylor); sisters, Barb, Lorelie (Raj), and Josie; and nieces and nephews, Jordan, Josha, Asa, Ryan (KayLee), Kasey (Phil), Bryce, Ben, Tim, and Sam.
A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. on July 30, 2022, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Scappoose, Oregon.
Online condolences and obituary can be found at columbiafh.com.
