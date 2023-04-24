John Paul Fleming

John Fleming took his last ride into the sunset with his middle finger held high on March 29, 2023. John's penchant for shocking people continued to surprise with his untimely death. While ultimately too short, John lived as a dedicated son, brother, father, partner, employee, and friend.
In a desperate attempt to escape St. Helens, he joined the Army before graduating High School, where he spent time in Isreal, Panama, and Egypt. It was a short-term attempt, and he returned to Oregon, where life as a father began in partnership with Samantha Jurkiewicz. Life would not have been the same for John without the support of his long-term employer, Pellham Cutting.
John spent his last few years pounding the pavement on his Harley while blasting heavy metal, making friends wherever he went, and garnering groaning laughter from his not-so-quick wit. He had a zest and love for life and those around him.
He created a hodge-podge family with his love, Jeanne Crawford, that consisted of Christina and Nate, Hayley, James, Cheyenne, Chris, Stefanie and Craig, Baylee and Skylar, and Ben. He was lovingly stuck with his family of origin: Sherilyn, Cory, Janee' and Ben, Tayvn, and Kyla.
He was a proud Papa to Malakai and Weston.
Pull up a spot on Highway 30 on May 7th to watch the convoy coming from Rainier through St. Helens from 10 a.m. to noon, and join us at the Columbia County Fairgrounds to celebrate the life that John lived from noon on. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
