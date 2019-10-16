John Richard Weinman

John Weinman passed away October 9, 2019, in Longview, Washington with his wife Bonnie at his side. He had been battling cancer for almost two years.
John was born on the family farm near Clinton, Minnesota. He attended local schools until he moved to Oregon 45 years ago to work as a die cast foreman.
John retired in 2001 and moved to Columbia City 15 years ago. He enjoyed fishing with Gary Messer from Salem, catching sturgeon, walleye and salmon. He loved going to community bazaars with his wife Bonnie, selling his varied feeders and birdhouses. This earned him the title “The Birdman” from Columbia City. He donated one of his bird feeders to the city and it is located in front of city hall. He loved his annual road trips to Minnesota and North Dakota to visit his and Bonnie’s family and friends.
John is survived by his wife Bonnie L. Kelsch whom he married in 2006; brother James; John’s stepson Steven Kelsch, his wife Jessica and their five children Roman, Carmela, Vincent, Lorenzo and Vienna; sisters-in-law Evelyn Kelsch and Valeria Staley; and brother-in-law Timothy Kelsch.
Preceding him were his parents John and Mary (Erickson) Weinman, and his sister Katheryn Mathison.
John will be greatly missed by family, his many friends in Columbia City and his fishing buddies.
A service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Sat., Nov. 2, 2019 at Caples House Museum.
