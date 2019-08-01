John Russell Nelson was born in St. Helens, Oregon on September 26,1967. John passed on July 20, 2019 as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 51 years old and still residing in St. Helens.
Having lived his whole life in St. Helens, John was dearly loved for his sense of humor and love of art and music by this community. To know John was to love him.
The Nelson’s are a longstanding family in the St. Helens area. As a child, his great uncle Marvin Nelson and great aunt Emma owned the Columbia Feed and Seed, and he would go steal popcorn from Marvin. It was a game they loved to play.
John will be deeply missed by his mother Chris Deason; father Ray (Pete) Nelson and his wife Holly; children Jacob, Abby and Nick; siblings Eric Nelson and Alicia Hanrahan; and two stepchildren Sean and TJ.
A celebration of life will be held for John sometime in mid-September. The date and time will be announced at a future date.
