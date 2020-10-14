John Thomas Pasquale

On Thurs., Oct. 8, 2020 John Pasquale passed away at the age of 49.
He was born Sept. 1, 1971 in the Bronx, New York to his biological parents Susan (Hickey) Kealty and Thomas Kealty.
John was a ‘Jack of all trades’ who worked as a handyman, fisherman and anything that would keep him outdoors. He loved nature, adventure and living his life in Oregon.
He is survived by his sister Rebecca (Hickey) Murray and her husband Denis and their children Erin, Jack and Kerry; brother Brian Kealty; Aunt Theresa (Hickey); Uncle Ron Kemly; and cousins, Shannon (Kemly) Riccio and Ron Kemly; his dear friend Amber (Downey) Nagel and her children Jade, Kylie, Alexis and Aidan.
