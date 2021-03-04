Jon Gillman July 13, 1944 ~ Feb. 20, 2021 Mar 4, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jon Gillman 79, of Clatskanie, Oregon, passed away Feb. 20, 2021 at home. To plant a tree in memory of Jon Gillman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Online Poll As the pandemic restrictions ease, what is the first thing you want to do? You voted: Visit friends and relatives Eat inside a restaurant Take a vacation Vote View Results Back Latest Chronicle E-Edition exclusive featured SHC E-Edition for 3-3-21 Latest Chronicle E-Edition exclusive featured SHC E-Edition for 3-3-21 MORE Featured Articles News River Area Redevelopment: New details emerging News False Kidnapping: Police issue alert News Price Gouging Settlement: $105,600 part of the state action against 4 hotels, motels News Oregon's Suicide Rate: Increases 'concerning' MORE Latest News +3 News Trending / Fastest Growing: St. Helens, Scappoose leading county population growth +5 News Photos / Who We Are: Passion for cooking and for surviving News Wave Energy: Oregon gets first permit for testing facility News Pandemic: Risk classifications update Click Here to Place a Classified Ad × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In 1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults. 2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. 3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. 4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. 5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline. 6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted. 7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked. 8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Articles News River Area Redevelopment: New details emerging News False Kidnapping: Police issue alert News Price Gouging Settlement: $105,600 part of the state action against 4 hotels, motels News Oregon's Suicide Rate: Increases 'concerning' News Update / Pandemic: Oregon reaches milestone MORE FEATURED ARTICLES Latest News +3 News Trending / Fastest Growing: St. Helens, Scappoose leading county population growth +5 News Photos / Who We Are: Passion for cooking and for surviving News Wave Energy: Oregon gets first permit for testing facility News Pandemic: Risk classifications update +2 News Police Blotter: Stay in you lane MORE LATEST NEWS Connect With Us Click Here to Place a Classified Ad MORE This Week's Print Ads 2Cs Vendor Mall St. Helens Bulletin Trending This Week Articles ArticlesMost Viewed / Photos / Oregon's Landslides: Popular coast highway event illustrates dangerTrending / Fastest Growing: St. Helens, Scappoose leading county population growthPhotos / Who We Are: Passion for cooking and for survivingCoast Earthquake: Small tremor west of Coos BayAfter the Pandemic: A local tradition returnsWinner! SHHS senior wins music competitionThis Week's NewsPolice Blotter: Suspect nearly hits police vehicleEnd of Shift: Local fireman retiresPandemic: New timelines for vaccine eligibility MORE This Week's Print Ads 2Cs Vendor Mall St. Helens Bulletin Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Here Subscribe to our publication today! Subscribe starting at $8/month, or claim your FREE access if you are already a subscriber. Click Here To View All Rates St. Helens Chronicle
