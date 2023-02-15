Joseph A. Baker, "Joe", born Sept. 19, 1951 in Portland, Oregon, passed away Feb. 11, 2023. He passed away at home surrounded by his family after a short battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife Cathie; children, Andrea Baker, Ali (Damon) Massey, Kenzi (Chris) Pfeiffer and Tristan Fuentes; grandchildren, Ava Ulitsch, Gage Ulitsch, Olen Massey, Hazel Massey, Charlotte Pfeiffer and Cole Pfeiffer; sisters, Kathie (Dave) Mason, Vickie (Dick) Johnson, and Jean (Bob) Ellison; and one brother, David (Debbie) Baker.
He grew up in Scappoose and graduated from Scappoose High School in 1970. He worked at RainProof Roofing for a short while and then went on to a career as a firefighter with the St. Helens Fire District. He retired in 2001 after 28 years of service.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, vacationing in Hawaii and driving his Farmall tractors.
