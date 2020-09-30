Joseph “Joe” A. Carpenter

Joe was born to William and Mae (Streit) Carpenter in St. Helens, Oregon on June 15, 1950. He always chuckled saying he was born in the St. Helens Hospital.
He met his wife, Pam, through an auto accident claim. They later married in 2009 where they lived in Deer Island, Oregon.
Joe’s passion was helping at the local River City Speedway in St. Helens, NASCAR and old cars. He also loved his home and enjoyed sitting on the deck enjoying the view and watching the wildlife.
Joe was preceded in death by his father; mother; and oldest brother Bill.
He is survived by his wife Pam Carpenter of Deer Island; stepdaughter Candace (Josh) Shaw of St. Helens; stepson J. Cody Pinson of Portland; step grandchildren, Bradley and Brianna Shaw, and Dylan and Adrianna Pinson; brothers, Jim (tena), Charles (d; Bev), Steve (Charlotte), Jeff (Debbie), Dave (Nancy); and one sister Patricia Delozier (d; Bob).
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
