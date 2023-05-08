Joy Delight Shelby

Joy was born April 18, 1936 and she passed away on May 2, 2023.
Joy and her husband Willard called Columbia City home for decades. She loved to tell people about her unique middle name. No one would be surprised she passed just weeks after her 87th birthday. She’d never pass up an opportunity to be recognized.
She is preceded in death by her husband Willard Thomas Shelby.
She is survived by her two daughters; three sons; as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
There is no service planned at this time.
