Joyce Ann Heller

Joyce passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, 2022 in St. Helens, Oregon. She was born on Aug. 14, 1931 in St. Helens, the daughter of ‘Heinie’ and Hilma Heumann. As a child, she lived above Heinie’s Bakery and learned how to decorate wedding cakes and bake donuts twice as good as Krispy Kreme’s. She helped deliver thousands of loaves of bread to her dad’s loyal customers in greater Columbia County. Her only sister Mary drove the truck and wrote the receipts while Joyce delivered the bread with her signature smile, charm and graciousness—hallmarks for which she would be remembered the rest of her life.
Joyce graduated from St. Helens High School and attended Oregon State University, where she was a proud member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. She maintained lifelong friendships with her beloved Pi Phi sisters, with whom she met annually for 70 years.
Joyce met the love of her life, Don Heller, at the age of 21, on a blind date. After dating less than three months, Don was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. Before he left, Don asked Joyce if she would spend the rest of her life with him. Without hesitation, she said, “Yes!” Joyce and Don spent less than two weeks planning their wedding and they married on Dec. 7, 1952.
Don and Joyce moved first to Camp Roberts, California, then Castle Air Force Base in Merced, California where Don was based. While Don served in the army, Joyce went to work for the local bakery. She gave birth to her first son, John, while in California. The family moved to Scappoose, Oregon, where Joyce returned to work at Heinie’s Bakery. Shortly after, she gave birth to son, Jeff.
Joyce expanded her work responsibilities to include product demonstrations for Mayflower Dairy at local grocery stores. Joyce’s friendly smile and natural persuasiveness served her well as extra truckloads of Mayflower product had to be delivered to the stores that hosted her demonstrations. When the family moved to St. Helens, Joyce worked in the administrative department at St. Helens Hospital for 12 years. During this time, she gave birth to her third son, Rob.
In St. Helens, Joyce discovered the joy of real estate brokerage. It became her life’s passion and work for over 40 years. Many of those years, she was named Realtor of the Year in Columbia County as well as becoming one of the nation’s top 1% producers…an especially remarkable feat considering the small population of South Columbia County. Joyce’s secret to success was simple: treat every client with warmth, kindness, empathy and respect.
Columbia County was the benefactor of Joyce’s real estate success. She championed the county’s first condo project, promoted and facilitated businesses moving into the area, and oversaw the planning and building of many quality subdivisions, including her beloved River Club Estates on the shores of the Columbia River where she called home for the past 28 years.
Joyce loved shopping, baking, her beloved P.E.O. sisterhood of 69 years, having beautiful nails and coiffed hair, lobster or Dungeness crab with a good Chardonnay, and hosting the traditional family Thanksgiving week at her Lincoln City beach home. Because of her infamous driving style, Joyce knew every Columbia County Police officer on a first name basis, which usually led to selling them a home! Joyce especially cherished spending extended periods of time on her beloved island of Maui, which she did for 40+ years.
Joyce was gracious, inspired confidence and encouraged all. She made every person she met feel ‘special’ by finding, then focusing on something positive she found in that person.
Joyce leaves behind Don, her beloved husband of 69 years; sons John (Trish), Jeff (Bev), and Rob (Tina); seven grandchildren, Susan, Leslie, Heidi, Anna, Darren, Kelsey, Miranda, and previously deceased David; plus seven great-grandchildren.
The family wish to thank caregivers Pam West, Luvi Hlavinka, and Karen Leibe for their loving help and support during the recent years. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Joyce’s name to the Heinie Heumann Memorial Scholarship, P.O. Box 1608, St. Helens, Oregon 97051 or the David Heller Foundation at, www.davidhellerfoundation.org.
‘Aloha Oe’ dear Joyce! Until we meet again.
An informal celebration of Joyce’s life will be held at noon on April 2, 2022 at Sunshine Pizza, 2124 Columbia Blvd. in St. Helens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.