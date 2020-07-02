Joyce “Beth” Bethel Johnson

Beth was born March 24, 1924 in Wisconsin to Cecilia and Clayton DuHaime. She was the first of seven children. The family later moved to Chicago, Illinois, where Beth attended Mark Twain School and St. Camillus Catholic Church. She married Edward Johnson in April of 1943. After the war, she and Ed moved together with her family to Colorado and then on to Oregon. Beth and Ed adopted two children, Rose and Marty.
Beth attended St. Frederic Catholic Church and began working at Columbia District Hospital upon its opening and retired from there as a lab technician. Beth was a wonderful cook and enjoyed collecting cookbooks. She and her husband Ed loved camping and spent many summers on the Metolius River in their travel trailer. She also loved antiques, growing flowers in her yard and was a talented artist who enjoyed painting and creating ceramics.
Beth was preceded in death by her husband Ed and their son Marty.
She is survived by her daughter Rose; five grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Mon., July 6, 2020 at Columbia Memorial Gardens in Scappoose, Oregon. Please sign our online guestbook at www.columbiafh.com.
