Joyce Johnson (Ditto)

Joyce, who grew up in St. Helens, passed away June 21, 2023 at 79-years-old.
She is survived by her husband Virgil; and two sons, Jeff and Rick.
She was well loved and cherished by all. We will all miss her sense of humor and beautiful smile. Heaven gained a special soul this day.
It was her wish not to have a funeral.
To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
