Juanita Steward Shearer was born in St. Helens, Oregon on Nov. 4, 1925. She passed away on Feb. 21, 2021 in St. Helens.
Donations in her name can be made to The Fanconi Anemia Research Fund. A private gathering will be held at a later date.
Donations in her name can be made to The Fanconi Anemia Research Fund. A private gathering will be held at a later date.
