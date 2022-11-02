Judith “Judy” Diane Hill (Goergens)

Judy was born on March 25, 1946 in Indianapolis, Indiana to James Arthur Hill and Ivy Myrtle Schmitt. She had six siblings, four sister and two brothers. She passed away on Oct. 17, 2022 at the age of 76.
She moved to Los Angeles, California with her family at the age of 12. She met her first husband, married and had three children. With three children and one grandchild, she moved here to Columbia County on Oct. 31, 1980. She remained here for almost 42 years, until her death. She cooked for Sparky’s, Cinnamon Tree, Katies, and St. Helens Café.
She loved to paint, fish, cook, and spend time with family. She was a loving and caring mother, and she will be missed.
She is survived by three children, Angela (60), Rene (56), and Eric (47); seven grandchildren, Nichole (43), Brandon (40), Curtis (38), Jeffrey (35), Daniel (29), Jasmine (26), and Lacaya (18); 11 great-grandchildren, four sisters; and two brothers.
A celebration of life will be held after 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, 2022 at her home.
