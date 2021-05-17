Judith Richardson Klein, 68, passed away April 21, 2021. She was born to the late George and June Richardson of St. Helens.
She is survived by son Randy Klein of Phoenix, Arizona; sister Gina Richardson and brother-in-law Rory Lapping of Vancouver, Washington; and brother Mike and sister-in-law Christine Richardson of Napa, California.
She is preceded in death by sister Diane Morrow.
She worked as a dental assistant and was known for her love of animals.
