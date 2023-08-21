Judy Karen Hamlin was born on April 27, 1957, in Denison, Texas. She grew up in a family of five, the youngest of her siblings by ten years. Judy married James Jeffery Hamlin, a friend from childhood, after a chance reuniting later in life at a house party. Together, they raised two daughters.
It was a job offer for James that brought Judy and her daughters to the Pacific Northwest. In 2000, the family fully relocated to Hillsboro, Oregon. They spent a few short years in the suburbs before desiring a smaller town feel. They found the perfect setting in St. Helens.
St. Helens brought with it an exciting new opportunity for Judy. In the early 2000's, she entered a career as a school bus driver. For more than a decade, she drove children, kids, adolescents, and teens to and from the local area schools. She was extremely passionate for the job, enjoying seeing kids grow up throughout her years of service. When Judy retired in 2019, she took with her a two-finger whistle that no one would soon forget!
Judy liked to surround herself with things that made her happy- specifically countless house plants, numerous salt lamps, and as many sparkly and shiny rocks as possible. It is this collection of things that will always bring vivid memories to the minds of her family.
Judy is survived by her husband James Jeffery Hamlin; two daughters, Stacey and Ashley; and her granddaughter, Julia Davis (with whom Judy was so proud to share her given birth name).
She is preceded in death by her mother Ruth Lurla Price; father Ben Floyd Corbett; and her siblings, David and Janice.
The family welcomes those who would like to share memories of Judy's life to an informal gathering at 2 p.m. on Sept. 9 at a family home. Details are available online at http://columbiafh.com.
