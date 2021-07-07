Julian Liberado Ribera went to be with the Lord on June 8, 2021. Julian passed away unexpectedly after a 10 day long battle with listeria, meningitis and ventriculitis in Missoula, Montana surrounded by family.
Julian was born in Havre, Montana on October 24, 1959 to Julian Liberado Ribera Sr. and Ruth Gladys Smith. Julian was raised and went to school in Chinook, Montana. Out of high school he began a career in heavy construction. When winter came, he traveled south for pipe laying opportunities. Worked heavy construction all his life. During the last 19 years he was a City of Portland Water Bureau Inspector and became a Supervisor of Inspection in the department.
Julian met his future wife Eleanor Jean Wasilofff in Hollywood, Florida. Four years later they married in Portland on March 4, 1991.
He is preceded in death by grandmother Mildred Olivia Olsen Smith Ribera age 96 (2012), father Julian L. Ribera age 70 (1976), mother Ruth Gladys Smith age 72 (2013), daughter Lenore Consuela Ribera age 23 years (2017).
He is survived by his daughters Catherine Blanche Newfield of Chinook, Montana. Juliana Rose Ribera of St. Helens, Oregon and son Julian Liberado Randolph Ribera of Mount Hood, Oregon. Sister Victoria Mina Forsman (Vince Forsman) of Townsend, Montana. Brother Thomas Miguel Ribera of Helena, Montana. Sister Ramona Gladys Doney of Zortman, Montana. Grandchildren Bentlie Cate Dennis of Chinook, Montana and Lennyx Austyn Ribera Ekstrom of St. Helens. Also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, sisters-in-law; and brother-in-law.
He will always be remembered as the hard working, full hearted, passionate man that we have come to know and love. His generosity and caring heart will be heavily missed by everyone. Every day he had a luster for life. His laugh, stories, and his positive spirit will be remembered forever. May his life be remembered for the good he always spread. May he live on in peace, reunited with his daughter Lenore, watching over us all.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Sat., July 10, 2021 at Warren Community Fellowship Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.