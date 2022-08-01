Kammie Kay Garver passed at the age of 53 on May 6, 2022 at her home from natural causes. She was born into the McCullar family on Oc.t 23, 1968. Her birth was somewhat unique as she was born on the way to the hospital on Hwy 30 in front of Wild Wood Golf Course. She was born in such a hurry to be born that she beat the stork! She acquired her nickname “Kack” from her sister, Jennie, and it stayed with her throughout her life.
She excelled in softball and was an awesome catcher with an arm that could not only throw the ball instantly where it should go, but she also had great power behind the bat. She and her sister coached the little girls’ teams playing softball for several years. Her love for this sport carried on with her into her adult life.
After graduating in 1986 from St. Helens High School, she started working at KFC and shortly after she moved into banking for many years where she won an all-expense paid cruise to Mexico for being the top winner in a regional contest. She spent the last 14 years in mortgaging for home loans. She was a very loyal employee that worked extremely hard.
Kammie adored her family and all our gatherings, especially Christmas being her favorite time of the year. We always knew our dinners included her famous deviled eggs and fudge. Christmas was the time she also made her “apple pie moonshine!”
Her greatest joy was being Mom to her three children and Nana to her only grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her Grandpa Loe; Grandma Loe; Bob Bodeen; Uncle Herb Thompson; and Barbara and Cedric Olsen.
Kammie is survived by her three children, Kayla Harrison (Ryan), Kyle Harrison, and Zack Harrison; grandchild Raelynn Harrison; mother and stepdad, Linda and Brad Olsen; sister Jennie Lamb (Adam); stepsister Danna Olsen; a very special aunt Susan Boles (Gary Boles); several nieces and nephews; one great niece; and four great nephews. For the past 20 years, she had the best Dad ever that she called “Pa.” The love she had for him was wholeheartedly and he felt the same way.
Kammie touched so many hearts with her acts of kindness, big smile that would light up a room when she entered it and her spirit. She felt compassion for people and would help them if at all possible. She always ended her texts or phone conversations with loved ones with, “I love you more.” Our lives are forever changed. She will always be in our hearts and loving memories. We now have our special Guardian Angel to watch over us.
“We love you more.”
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sun., Aug. 28 at the Elks Lodge in St. Helens.
